Stocks plunge further as selling pressure intensifies

The struggle of Dhaka-Chattogram stocks to regain the momentum following the year's biggest selloff on last Tuesday failed on Monday (12 June).

After a two-day pause later last week, investors again rushed to liquidate their profitable positions of the recently winning stocks in a large number.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), which started the week with a 0.18% fall, further dropped by 0.49% to 6,310 on Monday.

CSCX, the major index of the Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE), also fell by 0.49% to 11,155.

Stockbrokers said that ahead of the upcoming monetary policy statement, there emerged several confusions among investors regarding the continuation of the tax benefits for stock investors. Before all clarification, uncertainty grabbed their minds and they preferred profit booking to hold some cash.

Also, the sharp selloff in the recent market mover stocks unnerved many, they said.

For example, two life insurance stocks – Rupali Life Insurance and Meghna Life Insurance – had sharp rallies over the last couple of weeks and their prices hit the lower circuit – the lowest allowable price for a session – both on Sunday and Monday.

The whole life insurance sector gained over 10% last week and lost around 80% of the gains in the first two sessions of this week.

"The premier bourse of the country witnessed intense selling pressure as cautious investors opted to liquidate their holdings in order to realise their recent gains and safeguard their funds from the declining market, leading the benchmark index to extend its losing streak for the second consecutive session," EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary on Monday.

The market was afloat until the middle of the session on Monday. The subsequent dominant sell pressure from cautious investors led the market to dip into negative territory again leaving the bulls in frustration who kept buying shares later last week.

"Investors were being watchful of the market momentum before taking fresh positions in equities, as the recent upward rallies in the market have prompted them to expect a probable shift in the market momentum," wrote EBL Securities analysts.

Dhaka bourse observed a decrease in participation as total turnover fell by 4.8% to Tk981 crore. However, turnover in the port-city bourse CSE was up by 85% to nearly Tk40 crore.

On the sectoral front, life insurance, food, and pharmaceuticals together made more than 36% of the DSE turnover. Except for mutual funds and telecommunication, all sectors saw their market capitalisation shrinking.

Only 13 scrips advanced in the DSE, while 143 declined.

During the closing bell on Monday, 175 scrips were trading above the floor price, while 226 were stuck on the floor prices the securities regulator imposed at the end of last July.

Also, some investors were in a fear that the floor price protection that was not allowing stock prices to go down below a certain level, might not remain the same for long, according to stockbrokers.