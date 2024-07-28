Stocks plunge in first hour session

The benchmark index (DSEX) of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged during the first hour session today (28 July) as investors shied away from pouring funds due to ongoing uncertainty.

During the session till 11:00am, the DSEX fell by 6 points to settle at 5,407, while the blue chip index (DS30) dropped 3 points to 1,929.

During the session, 117 scrips advanced, while 192 declined and 70 remained unchanged.

During the first hour, the turnover stood at Tk174 crore.