Stocks plunge on fear of political tensions

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 03:02 pm

The turnover value of the DSE dropped over 32% to Tk369 crore as most of the investors were inactive

People watching stock market data on screens. File Photo: TBS
People watching stock market data on screens. File Photo: TBS

Indices of both stock exchanges plunged on Monday (27 November) as investors refrained from pouring funds out of fear of political tension about the upcoming national election.

On the day, the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 20 points to 6,209, and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 63 points to close at 18,422.

The turnover value of the DSE dropped over 32% to Tk369 crore as most of the investors were inactive.

Investment appetite remains subdued as cautious investors are wary of the bleak macroeconomic environment and mounting political tensions ahead of the national election, said the market analysts.

