Stocks plunge in fear of all-out lockdown

As a result of stricter lockdown, imposed by the government in a bid to curb the surging second wave of Covid-19, the investors of the capital market have been selling their shares aggressively leading the indices to drop today.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped by 81 points or 1.33% to settle at 6,011 in the first hour of the trading session on Sunday.

The prime bourse had only 41 gainers against 310 losers, while the prices of 14 scrips remained unchanged till 11am.

During the session, the DSE turnover stood at Tk397.58 crore.

Beximco Limited grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk30 crore, followed by Queen South Textile and Malek Spinning.

Besides, Bangladesh Monospool Paper secured the top position in the scrip-wise gainers' list with a 9.98% price hike while Sea Pearl Beach Resort was the top loser during the first trading hour at the DSE.

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) meanwhile lost 172 points to close at 17,484.