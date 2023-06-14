Stocks plummet for 4th consecutive day, investors remain on edge

The stock market witnessed its fourth consecutive day of decline as investors sought to secure profits or minimise losses. The Dhaka and Chattogram stocks remained under pressure on Wednesday (14 June), with the DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), falling by 0.36% to 6,276 just before the closing bell.

This decline has caused panic among tarders, as the index had surged above 6,350 earlier this month, attracting numerous retail investors who eagerly pursued popular stocks in hopes of quick gains.

The downfall this week was predominantly led by life insurance stocks, which experienced significant gains in the previous week. Unfortunately, this downward trend continued on Wednesday, exacerbating concerns among investors.

As of 2:07pm this noon, 45 scrips, primarily low-cap ones, recorded gains at the DSE, while 116 dropped. The turnover in the premier bourse stood at Tk640 crore, remaining consistent with the previous session.

However, it is worth noting that turnover had almost doubled during the peak of the recent rally, highlighting the hesitation among investors who have now slowed down their trading activities due to incurred losses.

Stockbrokers attribute this cautious approach to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming monetary policy statement, which is expected to result in a slight increase in interest rates. The uncertain outlook has prompted investors to exercise greater prudence in their trading decisions.

With the stock selloff continuing for the fourth consecutive day, market participants remain on edge, closely monitoring the developments and announcements that could potentially impact their investments.