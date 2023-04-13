Stocks on the path to recovery on Thursday

Stocks

13 April, 2023, 12:15 pm
Following the turnaround on Wednesday, Dhaka stocks kept inching up since the opening bell on Thursday.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased 0.15% to reach 6,214 points at 12.05pm.

During the period, some 71 scrips advanced and 33 declined. Thanks to the bargain hunters who grabbed the opportunity to buy some oversold stocks while the appetite for trendy stocks also increased.

DSE turnover in the first couple of hours registered Tk231 crore, which was Tk411 crore over the entire session on Wednesday.

DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

