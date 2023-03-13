Stocks on the path to recovery on Monday

Stocks

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 12:41 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka stocks are trading higher to recover what they lost in the previous session.

On Sunday, stock investors reacted negatively to the news of the further inching down of the country's foreign currency reserve and DSEX, and the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 0.4% to 6,234 points.

However, in the first half an hour of Monday's session, investors were determined to continue buying the trendy stocks and the market kept inching up.

At 12:30pm the DSEX inched 0.18% higher to 6,246 points.

Of the total scrips, 119 advanced, and only 20 declined.

In the first two and half hours the DSE registered Tk254 crore in trading turnover, which was Tk434 crore over the full session on Sunday.

