Stocks open positive on Sunday

The indices of both stock exchanges witnessed an upward trend from the beginning of the trading session on Sunday.

During the first hour of the session till 11:00 am, the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) key index, DSEX, rose by 24 points to reach at 6,237.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI also surged by 49 points to 18,332.

During the session, 128 scrips advanced, 12 declined and 114 remained unchanged at the DSE trading floor.

The DSE turnover value crossed Tk150 crore mark today and till 11:00am it stood at Tk163 crore.

Meanwhile, ADN Telecom was the top traded share at the DSE, followed by Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Genex Infosys and Rupali Life Insurance.