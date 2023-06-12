Stocks open positive despite selling pressure

The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), DSEX, witnessed a positive trend despite investors' selling pressure to book capital gain in the first trading hour on Monday.

DSEX rose 1.39 points to 6,342 at the end of the first hour till 11am.

During the period, out of total scrips, 79 advanced, 80 declined and 124 remained unchanged at the DSE.

The turnover value of the DSE stood at Tk299 crore in the first hour.

Meanwhile, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange all share price index CASPI moved slightly by 0.31 points to 18,743.