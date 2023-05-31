Stocks open higher on Wednesday

Indices of both stock exchanges witnessed a rising session in the first hour on Wednesday led by the food, insurance and IT sector.

According to market insiders, investors poured funds mainly into the three sectors which led to today's rally.

In the first hour, DSEX, the benchmark of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose by 20 points to reach 6,365 and the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange all share price index CASPI surged by 31 points to 18,752.

During the session, among the shares being traded, 147 advanced, 32 declined and 146 remained unchanged at the DSE.

The DSE turnover value stood at Tk393 crore at the end of the first-hour session.

City General Insurance topped the turnover chart followed by Inteaco Refuelling and Meghna Life Insurance, till 11am.

Meanwhile, Trust Islami Life Insurance was the top gainer during the session, followed by Imam Button and Popular Life Insurance.