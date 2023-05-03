Stocks open higher on Wednesday

Having bounced back in the previous session, Dhaka stocks have been trading higher since the opening bell on Wednesday (3 May).

Thanks to the resilient firms that posted higher profits for the latest quarter as investors chased their shares for short-term gains.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was 0.12% higher at 6278 at 11am.

78 scrips advanced 44 declined.

Tk267 crore trading turnover was registered by the DSE in the first 70 minutes of the session, which was Tk851 crore in the entire four and half hour trading session on Tuesday (2 May).