Stocks open higher on Wednesday

Stocks

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 11:29 am

Related News

Stocks open higher on Wednesday

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 11:29 am
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

Having bounced back in the previous session, Dhaka stocks have been trading higher since the opening bell on Wednesday (3 May). 

Thanks to the resilient firms that posted higher profits for the latest quarter as investors chased their shares for short-term gains.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was 0.12% higher at 6278 at 11am.

78 scrips advanced 44 declined.

Tk267 crore trading turnover was registered by the DSE in the first 70 minutes of the session, which was Tk851 crore in the entire four and half hour trading session on Tuesday (2 May). 

Top News

stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

3h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

1h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

1h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

17h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

21h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

21h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

2d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022