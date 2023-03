Dhaka stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors opted to bag some oversold stocks while a number of small-cap shares continued their rallies.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was up by 0.14% to 6,201 at 11.30.

In the first 90 minutes of trading Tk152 crore in turnover was registered in the DSE.

Blue chip index DS30 inched up by 0.02%, while Shariah Index DSES outperformed with a 0.23% increase.