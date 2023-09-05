Stocks open higher Tuesday

Representational image. Photo: TBS
Representational image. Photo: TBS

Dhaka stocks opened higher on Tuesday (5 September) as cautious investors actively took opportunities to bag some oversold shares after the sell-offs in the previous session.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased 11 points to 6,319 points at 11.45am.

Meanwhile, the blue-chip index DS30 rose by 3 points to 2146 points, while the shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 1.42 points to 1374 points.

The turnover in DSE was Tk145 crore during the corresponding period.

Of the total scrips traded, 117 advanced, 26 declined, and 104 were unchanged.

Among the firms, Aziz Pipes gained 9.98%, followed by Information Services Network with 9.88% and Eastern Insurance Company with 6.61%.

Indices at the Chittagong Stock Exchange also posted positive trends during the period.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Stock Market / share market / Bangladesh

