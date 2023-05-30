Stocks open higher on Tuesday

The indices of the Dhaka stock exchange opened on a positive note and continued its growing trend till 12.45pm as the investors were in a buying mood on Tuesday.

During the period, DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, increased by 10 points to 6,342 points from 6,333 points in the previous session.

Blue-chip index DS30 rose by 3 points to 2202 points while Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 5 points to 1374 points during the period.

Meanwhile, the DSE turnover stood at Tk588 crore during the period.

Among the traded stocks, 95 scrips advanced, 85 declined and 180 remained unchanged.

Alif Industries made it to the gainers' list with 9.98% gains while Meghna Pet Industries and Legacy Footwear topped the list with 9.98% and 9.95% respectively.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also reported a positive trend during the period.