Stocks open higher today

Stocks

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 11:43 am

Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

The Dhaka Stock Exchange indices opened higher today (20 June) as cautious investors showed increased interest in lucrative stocks, buoyed by optimistic factors supporting the capital market.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased 72 points to 5,234 points at 11:20 am today.

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 rose by 28 points to 1872 points while the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 22 points to 1,143 points.

According to sources at the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), the central bank has instructed ICB to secure a planned guarantee from the finance ministry. This guarantee is intended to facilitate access to a substantial fund from the Bangladesh Bank, aimed at resolving liquidity issues.

Additionally, a portion of this fund is earmarked for investment in undervalued shares. In May, ICB, recognised as the largest de facto market maker in Bangladesh, formally requested the central bank for a Tk5,000 crore soft loan, following advice from the finance ministry.

The turnover in DSE was Tk116 crore during the corresponding period.

Of the total scrips traded, 285 advanced, 49 declined and 49 were unchanged.

Among the firms and mutual funds, Linde Bangladesh gained 21.79%, followed by Fareast Finance & Investment with 8.82% and Bangladesh Industrial Fin. Co. with 8.82%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also posted positive trends during the period.

