Stocks open higher today

Dhaka stocks on Tuesday opened higher as bargain hunters looked for opportunities to bag some oversold shares after the sell off in the previous session.

DSEX, the broad based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 0.21% on Monday and recovered by 0.05% to 6,328 points at 11:15am on Tuesday.

Of the total scrips, 80 scrips advanced, 77 declined.

Tk213 crore turnover was registered by the DSE.

Stockbrokers said investors were chasing quick gains instead of long term position taking in fundamentally sound stocks.

Investors have been cautious amid the rising interest rates since the new monetary policy came into effect at the beginning of July.