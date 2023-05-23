Stocks open higher today

The Dhaka bourses opened higher in the early session on Tuesday as investors were in a buying mood.

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 18 points to 6,299 points until 11:30am of the session.

The blue-chip index DS30 rose by 5 points to 2,195 points while Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 5 points to 1,371 points during the period.

The turnover in the DSE stood at Tk325 crore during the period.

During the session, 138 scrips advanced, 30 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

Meghna Pet Industries gained 10% among the firms while GQ Ball Pen Industries was 9.94% and Trust Islami Life Insurance was 9.91% of the gainer list.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange were also on positive notes in during the period.