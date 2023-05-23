Stocks open higher today

Stocks

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 12:01 pm

Related News

Stocks open higher today

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 12:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Dhaka bourses opened higher in the early session on Tuesday as investors were in a buying mood. 

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 18 points to 6,299 points until 11:30am of the session.

The blue-chip index DS30 rose by 5 points to 2,195 points while Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 5 points to 1,371 points during the period.

The turnover in the DSE stood at Tk325 crore during the period.

During the session, 138 scrips advanced, 30 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

Meghna Pet Industries gained 10% among the firms while GQ Ball Pen Industries was 9.94% and Trust Islami Life Insurance was 9.91% of the gainer list.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange were also on positive notes in during the period.

Top News

stocks / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

4h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

3h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

4h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

2h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

22h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

23h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss