Stocks open higher on Thursday

Dhaka bourse on Thursday opened higher as investors have become keen on buying insurance sector's stocks.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 7 points to reach at 6,311 points at 10:40am.

Meanwhile, the turnover stood at Tk133 crore.

Also, DSE Shariah index increased by 0.59 points and DS-30, the blue-chip index by 0.76 points to reach at 1,364 and 2,138 points respectively.

Out of the trades stocks, 92 advanced, 37 declined and 97 remained unchanged.

Bangladesh General Insurance Company was the top gainer with a gain of 9.91% to Tk61 each, followed by Rupali Insurance with 5.9% to Tk80.7 each and Rupali Bank with 5.86% to Tk28.9 each.