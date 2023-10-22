Stocks open higher on Sunday

Stocks

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 11:48 am

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased by 2.43 points to reach 6291 points till 10.40am

File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

Stocks trading opened higher on Sunday (22 October).

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased by 2.43 points to reach 6291 points till 10.40am and turnover crossed Tk115.81 crore.

DS-30, the blue-chip index, increased by 1 point to reach 2141 points but the DSE Shariah index declined by 0.6 to reach 1362 points.

Out of the traded stocks, 85 advanced, 49 declined, and 94 remained unchanged.

Libra Infusion was the top gainer list with a gain of 17.89% to Tk1587 each, followed by Capitec Grameen Growth Fund by 9.77% to Tk14.6 each and United Insurance by 5.92% to Tk62.6 each.

Stock Market / stocks / Bangladesh

