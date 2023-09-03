Stocks open higher on Sunday

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka bourse opened higher in the early trading session on Sunday as investors were active in buying shares.

Following the central banks circular on Thursday, banks' investments in bonds, debentures, and Shariah-based securities will not be counted as parts of their capital market exposure, the first trading day of the week opened in a positive note in terms of indices and turnover.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 11 points to reach 6,308 points at 10:36am.

While DSE-shariah index rose by 2.55 points to 1,375 points, and DS-30, the blue chip inched up by 2 points to 2,143 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk101 crore at 10:36am.

Out of traded stocks, 133 scrips advanced, 19 declined and 67 stocks remained unchanged.

Hwa Well Textiles was the top gainer, as it's gains increby 7.14% to Tk58.50 each, followed by Reliance Insurance by 6% to Tk71.7 each, and CVO Petrochemicals by 4% to Tk176 each.

