Stocks open higher riding on low-caps

Dhaka stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors looked for opportunities in a number of small-cap scrips that faced sell-offs recently.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was up by 0.2% to 6341 at 11.40 am.

Around Tk388 crore turnover was registered by the premier bourse in the first 100 minutes, which was in complete contrast to the previous session's sluggish trading.

Among the traded stocks, 116 scrips advanced and 63 declined during the corresponding period.

Stockbrokers said trading opportunities were dominating investors' sentiment and money was quickly shifting from sectors to other sectors.