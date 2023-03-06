Stocks open higher as investors return to buying mood

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), opened higher in the early session on Monday as "inactive" investors return to the market.

The benchmark index of the premier bourse surged by 20 points to reach 6,270 points by 10:40am.

During the session, 127 scrips advanced, 24 declined and 125 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the turnover value stood at Tk173.33 crore.

Earlier on Sunday, DSEX inched up by 36 points, and turnover stood at Tk662.35 crores.