Stocks open higher despite 63% scrips being stuck at floor price

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) opened higher on Monday (17 April) despite 63% of the scrips being stuck on the floor price, not influencing the upward trend.

This morning till 12pm, DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, rose by 5 points to 6,221 and the blue-chip index DS30 surged by 1 point to 2,201.

During the corresponding period, 56 scrips advanced, 50 declined and 180 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the turnover value of the DSE stood at Tk274 crore during the early session.

Whereas, The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI gained 3 points to close at 18,344.