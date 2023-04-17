Stocks open higher despite 63% scrips being stuck at floor price

Stocks

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 02:09 pm

Related News

Stocks open higher despite 63% scrips being stuck at floor price

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 02:09 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) opened higher on Monday (17 April) despite 63% of the scrips being stuck on the floor price, not influencing the upward trend.

This morning till 12pm, DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, rose by 5 points to 6,221 and the blue-chip index DS30 surged by 1 point to 2,201.

During the corresponding period, 56 scrips advanced, 50 declined and 180 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the turnover value of the DSE stood at Tk274 crore during the early session.

Whereas, The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI gained 3 points to close at 18,344.

Top News

stocks / DSE / CSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

58m | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

2h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

4h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

18m | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

2h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

2h | TBS Career
New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan