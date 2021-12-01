Stocks open higher after regulators' meeting

Stocks opened higher on Wednesday amid the optimism that grew after the capital market and money market regulators' met yesterday.

Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission had a detailed discussion on resolving some policy issues that are limiting fund inflow into the stock market.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 1.79% to 6,823 points at 10.53am.

Meanwhile, 326 of the DSE scrips advanced while 15 declined.