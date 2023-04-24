Stocks open higher after Eid holidays

Stocks

TBS Report
24 April, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 11:17 am

Dhaka stocks opened higher on Monday after a week-long Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

The previous session's closing sentiment reflecting investors' optimism for a recovery of corporate earnings and stock prices continued on Monday.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, was up by 0.23% to 6,242 points in the first 30 minutes of trading till 10.30am.

Among the traded stocks, some 77 scrips advanced and 33 declined and 136 remained unchanged.

The turnover stood at Tk165.39 crore till 11 am.

Meanwhile, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all share price index CASPI surged by 17 points to 18,371.

