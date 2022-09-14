Stocks nosedive as value of taka depreciates

Failing to sustain the recent gains, stocks nosedived on Wednesday.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 0.77% to 6,487 on Wednesday, while the blue chip index DS30 dropped 0.86%.

Only 72 scripts, mostly small-cap ones, advanced against a decline of 175, while 124 remained unchanged as a large number of them were pushed down to the price floor the regulator introduced at the end of July.

DSEX had recovered to over 6,592 last week from its 14 month low of 5,963 in late July.

Stockbrokers and analysts said investors' expectation for a gradual improvement in macroeconomic situation, nowadays reflected through the exchange rate, seems to have been hurt as soon as taka further depreciated against US dollar.

As soon as the Bangladesh Bank loosened its grip on exchange rate, the interbank price of US dollar officially soared to Tk106.9 on Tuesday, a double digit depreciation of the local currency overnight that increased the worries for a worse curb market situation.

The market was trying to hold on above the previous day's closing value till 12.00 pm, but adamant sellers kept pushing it down till the end of the session.

Buyers' caution resulted in a drop in trading participation on Wednesday as the daily turnover in the DSE declined to Tk1,307 crore from Tk1,480 crore.