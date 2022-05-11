Stocks nosedive amid interest rate worries

Stocks

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:02 pm

Related News

Stocks nosedive amid interest rate worries

DSEX fell by 1.1% to 6,591 points on Wednesday

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:02 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Indices plummeted on Wednesday as investors, worried about a potential interest rate hike, were aggressively engaged in selling off stocks to dodge massive corrections.

At the end of the session, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 1.1% to 6,591 points, while more than eight in every ten listed scrips declined.

Analysts blamed the fear of an interest rate hike amid surging inflation that might hurt the inflow of funds into stocks.

They said if inflation rises further, banks would be forced to increase their deposit rates. But for maintaining a decent spread, they might also have to increase their lending rates with the Bangladesh Bank raising the unconventional cap on commercial banks' lending rate from the existing 9%.

"Amid the global economic turmoil owing to volatility in the commodities market and price increases on essentials, most investors adopted a conservative approach and favoured selling off stocks to avoid any considerable correction," said EBL Securities in their market commentary.

Stockbrokers said a large number of stocks had gained in the previous two weeks from their respective swing lows but investors, on Wednesday, barely showed any appetite to hold them.   

However, the blue-chip index DS30 had a lesser fall of 0.62% to 2,420, as the large-cap stocks declined fewer thanks to their gains in the recent short-lived rally.

No sector except miscellaneous managed to avert the decline in their respective market capitalisations.  

Turnover in the DSE declined by 9.7% to Tk1,136 crore on Wednesday which was Tk1,258 crore on Tuesday.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also observed a similar situation as all its indices nosedived on Wednesday.  

CSCX, the broad-based index there, closed 119 points lower at 11,599, while turnover in the port city bourse dropped below Tk26 crore from Tk47.5 crore in the previous session.

Top News

stocks fall / Interest Rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

8h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

9h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

2h | Videos
Solve the problem of foot cracking

Solve the problem of foot cracking

3h | Videos
Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

3h | Videos
Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec