Stocks nosedive again amid inflation worries

Stocks

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 10:07 pm

Related News

Stocks nosedive again amid inflation worries

The transport strike following the diesel price hike is also hurting investors' confidence

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 10:07 pm
Representational image. Picture: TBS
Representational image. Picture: TBS

Thursday's closing notes hinting for a bounce-back did not sustain on Sunday as investors sold off stocks at both Dhaka and Chattogram bourses.

DSEX, the broad-based index at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.74% lower on Sunday to 6,855, which is the lowest since 31 August.

Analysts and stockbrokers said the overall downward pressure intensified on Sunday as inflation worries further shook investors' confidence.

A sharp hike in diesel price that is threatening an even sharper hike in public transport fare has added to the already existing inflation worries.

Global commodity market hike along with the local factors has already created pressure on limited income household's monthly budgets and further inflation might cut people's disposable income drastically, a market analyst told The Business Standard during the trading hours.

On top of that, the transport strike following the diesel price hike is also hurting the confidence of the investors.

"The ongoing countrywide transport strike kept investors worried as they fear that export-oriented companies may observe supply chain disruption," said EBL Securities in its daily market commentary on Sunday.

The negative developments are adding to the previous ones such as profit booking after a sharp 15-month rally, slowdown of fund inflow into stocks amid the possibly rock-bottomed interest rates.

DSEX more than doubled in 15 months to 7,410 points in early October and since then the market has been in a sharp correction.

Investors' efforts to minimise losses early also intensified selloffs on Sunday.

EBL Securities wrote to their clients, "The stock market nosedived today after a single-day break, as investors started to trim early losses and engaged in selloffs amidst day-long volatility in the market."

As many investors remained on the side-lines amid a lack of hints on market direction, daily turnover at the DSE squeezed below TK1,200 crore nowadays.

However, due to increased selling pressure, DSE turnover rose 7.22% to Tk1,145 crore on Sunday, while on Thursday the turnover dropped below Tk1,070 crore despite some efforts for turnaround.

On the sectoral front, miscellaneous, textile, and banking contributed to the maximum 20.29%, 15.7%, and 14% of the daily turnover at the DSE, respectively.

Most of the sectors faced market cap contraction, out of which cement, paper, and tannery led the table of fall with 4.1%, 3.5%, and 2.7% contraction in their respective market capitalisation on Sunday.

On the other hand, food, life insurance, and miscellaneous sectors' market capitalisation rose moderately.

Reflecting a desperate sale-off, only 49 scrips gained at the DSE on Sunday, against a fall of 303 while 25 scrips remained unchanged.

For the first time since 22 August, DSE's total market capitalisation came below Tk5.5 lakh crore on Sunday.

Indices at the Chittagong Stock Exchange also closed in red territory, reflecting the same market situation at the port-city bourse.

Top News

stocks / nosedive / DSE / CSE / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

6h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

6h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

6h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022