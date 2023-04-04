Stocks nearly flat at opening as volatile trading continues

Dhaka stocks continued to remain volatile on Tuesday as a large number of trendy scrips were under profit-booking pressure.

Although DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), opened higher today, a selloff in tranches kept pushing it down while bargain hunters came to the rescue.

At 12.35 pm, the major index moved 0.04% higher to reach 6,213 points.

Among the traded stocks, 60 scrips, mostly small-cap ones, advanced and 60 declined while over 250 of 400 scrips were stuck on the floor price without any buyer.

Meanwhile, a Tk493 crore turnover was registered in the DSE.