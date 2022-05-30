Stocks march slower as central bank raises repo rate

Stocks

30 May, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 09:23 pm

Related News

Stocks march slower as central bank raises repo rate

The Bangladesh Bank in a predictable move on Sunday increased its policy rate, Repo, by 25 basis points to 5%, leaving the reverse repo rate unchanged at 4%

30 May, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 09:23 pm
Representational image. Picture: TBS
Representational image. Picture: TBS

Supported by an extended leverage facility and the restrictions on downward movement of individual scrips, Dhaka and Chattogram stocks closed higher for the third consecutive session on Monday. 

However, the momentum or breadth seemed to have calmed down to a rational level as investors opted for booking some profits in stocks that gained more in the two previous sessions. 

Investors are keeping in mind the risks of market adversity due to deteriorating exchange rates and rising interest rates, said analysts and stockbrokers, adding that tendency to book some profits and hold some cash is being observed among many investors. 

The Bangladesh Bank in a predictable move on Sunday increased its policy rate, Repo, by 25 basis points to 5%, leaving the reverse repo rate unchanged at 4%. 

EBL Securities wrote in their daily market commentary, "Dhaka stocks slowed down, after witnessing short-lived rallies driven by regulatory support as the rise of the policy rate made investors shaky on the trading board regarding decision making in capital market investments." 

Having several swings over the session, DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 19.3 points or 0.3% higher at 6,389. 

"Though the market ended in green terrain, late-session sell pressure weighed on the upward rally and wiped early gains as investors saw every bounce-back in the market as an opportunity to sell," the EBL report reads. 

Besides, bourses observed a slight increase in participation while turnover has increased by 0.3% to TK836 crore. 

On the sectoral front, Pharmaceuticals, miscellaneous, and non-bank financial institutions contributed the most to the daily turnover. 

Unlike the previous session's sharp gains, most of the sectors displayed mixed performance on Monday. 

Banks, general insurance, and mutual funds generated positive returns, while travel-leisure, services and paper sectors faced the biggest corrections. 

Out of the 385 issues traded, 163 advanced, 179 declined, and 43 remained unchanged in the DSE. 

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended in the green. 

Top News

Stock Market / repo rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

10h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

8h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

7h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

4h | Videos
Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

4h | Videos
Success comes from hard work, not easy

Success comes from hard work, not easy

4h | Videos
Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh