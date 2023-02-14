Stocks lose momentum in a day

Stocks

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:33 pm

On the second day of recovery, Dhaka stocks lost momentum again on Tuesday as the cautious investors preferred profit booking for more cash in hand.

In line with the previous session's bullish mode during the closing bell, stocks opened higher and continued over the first 30 minutes of the session.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit 6,276 at 10:27am which came down to 4,245 during the selloff in early trading on Monday.

Stockbrokers said investors' shaky confidence did not allow the upward momentum to sustain and DSEX came down 6,263 at 1:25pm, which was 0.13% lower than the previous close.

No big move in any direction is because of no fresh trigger in the market, said analysts, adding that the majority of investors were instead busy with small trades for short-term gains.    

"Nowadays, no one seems to be ready to book profits later than others," said an analyst at a brokerage firm.

However, companies that showed excellence or resilience during the tough economic situation over the July-December period are attracting investors in daily trading.

Only 30 scrips advanced till 1:25pm, whereas 139 declined in the DSE.

The premier bourse registered Tk312 crore in trading turnover, which was Tk435 over the entire session on Monday.

DSE / stocks

