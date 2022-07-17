Stocks keep sliding amid economic worries 

Investors were cautious owing to the market's persistent pessimism, which was exacerbated by reports that foreign currency reserves had fallen to a two-year low of less than $40 billion

Representational Image
Representational Image

Following the flat session on Thursday, stocks continued their downward momentum on Sunday as investors remained cautious about the macroeconomic challenges amid the cloudy market outlook. 

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), declined by 20.22 points or 0.32% to close at 6,304 on Sunday. 

Analysts observed the ongoing sense of uncertainty among investors who had been looking for fresh triggers that might help the stock market move upward. 

EBL Securities wrote in its market commentary on Sunday, "Dhaka stocks closed in the red trajectory as the prolonged bearish sentiment kept investors engaged in continuous sell-offs in absence of any major trigger for the market to bounce back."

Investors were cautious owing to the market's persistent pessimism, which was exacerbated by reports that foreign currency reserves had fallen to a two-year low of less than $40 billion. 

However, investors were cautiously optimistic in the previous week following record national exports, but having learned about the beginning of the bites of western market inflation on apparel exports, investor sentiments weakened again.

Out of the 386 issues traded in the DSE, 236 declined, 51 remained unchanged, and only 99, mostly small-cap scrips, advanced on Sunday. 

Despite the bearish trend, DSE's daily turnover increased to Tk593 crore from Tk580 crore, reflecting intensifying selling pressure. 

Textile, miscellaneous, and fuel-power sectors were the top turnover contributors in the Dhaka bourse. 

Most of the sectors displayed dismal returns, out of which textile, ceramic, and travel suffered the maximum price corrections. 

Jute, life insurance, and paper sectors, on the other hand, generated some positive returns on Sunday.  

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also settled in the red terrain. 

