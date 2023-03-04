Stocks insight: Week closing lifts hopes up after month-long distress

Stocks, managing to come out from a four-week losing streak, showed some hopes of recovery last week as DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up by 0.14% to close at 6,213.74 points.

The development was made possible by the recent fall that brought the prices of some popular stocks down, attracting investors, especially after the regulatory stance to continue with floor price restrictions that do not allow stock prices to go below a certain level.

Remittance growth in February was a big plus among many other factors driving the market up, according to equity analysts. However, the latest government move to again hike power prices by 5% was a fresh blow to the predictions made by analysts, who are already very concerned about growing inflation.

Last week started with a massive fall but the market made a turnaround posting positive weekly returns and investors, seeing some stocks bouncing back, became more active in trading.

The DSE registered a 31% increase in average daily turnover as it dropped to Tk273 crore in the previous week and recovered to over Tk358 crore last week.

As the regulator retreated from its experimental effort to come out of the price restrictions by re-imposing the floor on 169 small-cap scrips and withdrawing the 1% lower limit, many of the stocks found some buyers.

On the other hand, the blue-chip index DS30 ended the week 0.23% lower at 2,216 and the Shariah Index DSES rose by 0.11% to close at 1,357.