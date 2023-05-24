Stocks inching up in morning trade

Stocks

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 01:46 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka stocks, in continuation of the previous two days' upward momentum, kept inching up as the bulls were showing their buying appetite. 

Having reached a 27-week high on Tuesday (23 May), leaving behind a months-long bearish situation, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit 6,325 at 11:30am this morning (Wednesday, 24 May).

However, profit booking pressure dragged it down to 6,317 at 1:05pm which was still 0.17 % higher than the previous closing value.

During this period, total 104 scrips advanced while 68 declined. 

Tk795 crore trading turnover was registered by the DSE 80 minutes ahead of the closing bell. 

