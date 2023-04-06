Stocks inch up on Thursday despite late hour sell-off

Starting the day with positive momentum, Dhaka stocks ended almost flat due to late hour sell-off on Thursday (6 April). 

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), hit an intraday high of 6,221 at 11.30am and adamant sellers in the last hour dragged it down to 6,214 during the close at 1.20pm - only 3.17 points or 0.05% higher than the previous close.

In continuation to the last couple of days' trend, the market kept preferring small-cap stocks and almost each of the top ten gainers were small-cap ones.

60 scrips advanced, and 58 declined in the last session of the week.

Trading turnover in the premier bourse increased to Tk612 crore, from Tk527 crore.

