Stocks inch down amid profit-booking 

Stocks inched down on Wednesday as investors, cautious about the country's macroeconomic situation, started to book profits after half an hour of the opening of the trading session.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), declined by 6.1 points or 0.1% to close at 6,366.

"Volatility prevails on the trading floor since investors' worries loomed over the rise of Covid infections, and the nationwide power outage caused by a gas shortage in power plants in the country," EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary on Wednesday.

Bourses also observed a considerable drop in participation, while the DSE turnover declined by 22.3% to Tk747 crore.

Miscellaneous, textile, and pharmaceutical sectors contributed the most to the daily turnover.

Most of the sectors displayed mixed returns, out of which, IT, life insurance, paper and printing led the gaining chart while cement, ceramic, and travel sectors suffered the maximum corrections.

Out of the 386 issues traded, 118 advanced, 210 declined, and 58 remained unchanged in the DSE.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also settled in the red terrain on Wednesday. The broad-based index CSCX declined by 12.1 points to 11,238.