Stocks inch up amid volatile trading

Equity indices, after a downward movement on Wednesday, managed to edge up in the last working day of the week amid see-saw trading.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), advanced by four points to 6,267. Shariah index DSES and blue-chip DS30 also settled in the green terrain as they both moved up 1.6 points to 1,365 and 2,107 respectively.

In Thursday's trade, cautious investors opted for profit booking amid shaky confidence across the trading floor, while bargain hunters' buying interest in sector-specific scrips helped the core index to remain afloat in green territory, EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary.

The Dhaka bourse witnessed a substantial decline in market participation as the daily turnover dropped 37.5% to a week low of Tk481.1 crore, compared to the previous trading session.

On the sectoral front, engineering stocks contributed the highest 18.9% to the day's turnover, followed by pharmaceuticals adding 18.7%, and textile stocks adding 13.3%.

On the day, only 63 scrips declined, 111 advanced, and 164 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The sectors displayed mixed returns with travel, mutual fund, and miscellaneous sectors exhibiting the highest price appreciations of 1%, 0.5%, and 0.4% respectively.

On the other hand, general insurance, IT, and paper sectors witnessed the highest price corrections of 1.5%, 0.7%, and 0.6% in that order.

On Thursday at the DSE, Olympic Accessories was the most traded stock, Prime Finance First Mutual Fund the top gainer, and Ambee Pharmaceuticals the top loser.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange also settled in green terrain. The selected indices CSCX and All Share Price Index CASPI advanced by 9.4 and 15.3 points respectively.