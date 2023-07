Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) benchmark index, DSEX, inched up amid investors selling pressure in the first trading hour of Monday.

During the session, DSEX rose 1.81 points to 6,345, whereas Chittagong Stock Exchange all share price index CASPI advanced 0.69 points to 18,735.

Among the traded shares during the period, 74 advanced, 102 declined and 146 were unchanged at the DSE.

At the end of the first hour, DSE turnover stood at Tk217 crore.