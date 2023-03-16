Stocks inch up on Thursday with low turnover

Stocks

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 03:23 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

After the sharp decline in the previous session, stocks kept inching up on Thursday as bargain hunters came up to grab some oversold stocks.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), did open lower in continuation to the prevailing downward momentum.

However, in 15 minutes the market started to go up slowly and stayed afloat till the closing bell.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was up by 0.11% to 6,220 points at the end of the session.

However, it was far from the complete recovery of what the major index lost in the previous session—by 0.3%.

Also, investors' participation reflected a weaker market sentiment as the premier bourse registered only Tk484 crore turnover which was Tk607 crore on Wednesday.

Of the total operating scrips, 50 advanced, 56 declined. 

