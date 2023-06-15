Stocks inch up after four days of selloff

DSEX intraday chart for the week: by amarstock.com

Dhaka-Chattogram stocks inched up on Thursday (15 June) after a massive selloff over the previous four sessions of the week.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.08% higher at 6,280, while the week started above the 6,350 level.

89 scrips advanced, and 62 declined in the premier bourse.

However, having funds stuck in declining stocks, investors were too cautious in trading and the DSE turnover fell to Tk465 crore from Tk723 crore.

CSCX, the major index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed 0.06% higher at 11,102.

Turnover in the port city bourse declined to Tk14.6 crore from Tk15.7 crore. 53 scrips advanced and 54 declined there.