Stocks gained on Sunday amid rising turnover

Stocks

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 03:03 pm

Related News

Stocks gained on Sunday amid rising turnover

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 03:03 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

The indices of both stock exchanges witnessed a flying session on Sunday, leaving behind two consecutive sessions of pause​​​​.

On the day, the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) key index, DSEX, rose by 0.58% or 36 points to reach 6,250.

DSE turnover crossed Tk660 crore today due to higher participation compared to the last week's average. The turnover value surpassed the Tk600 crore mark after 9 February.

Stockbrokers gave the credit to bargain hunters who are looking to bag some oversold stocks to reduce their average costs. Meanwhile, some trendy stocks also attracted buyers who were looking for quick gains when the market is expected to enter a recovery phase.

During the session, 152 scrips advanced and 14 declined at the DSE trading floor.

By the end of the session, the Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI surged 120 points to reach 18,402.

Top News

DSE / DSEX / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

4h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

4h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

1h | TBS Today
“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

3h | TBS Face to Face
SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

20h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale