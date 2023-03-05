Stocks gained on Sunday amid rising turnover

The indices of both stock exchanges witnessed a flying session on Sunday, leaving behind two consecutive sessions of pause​​​​.

On the day, the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) key index, DSEX, rose by 0.58% or 36 points to reach 6,250.

DSE turnover crossed Tk660 crore today due to higher participation compared to the last week's average. The turnover value surpassed the Tk600 crore mark after 9 February.

Stockbrokers gave the credit to bargain hunters who are looking to bag some oversold stocks to reduce their average costs. Meanwhile, some trendy stocks also attracted buyers who were looking for quick gains when the market is expected to enter a recovery phase.

During the session, 152 scrips advanced and 14 declined at the DSE trading floor.

By the end of the session, the Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI surged 120 points to reach 18,402.