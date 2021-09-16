Stocks gain though 57% companies lost share price

Stocks bull run continued for the second day on Thursday despite 57% companies witnessing loss in share prices due to the selling pressure.

Market analysts said the market started higher on the last day of the week, but after one hour the index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped as investors started selling shares to book capital gain.

However, the market closed with positive momentum as the insurance and fuel and power sectors surged.

EBL Securities said in the daily market review, gains in the benchmark indices of the DSE were led by recent price appreciation of Beximco Limited and Beximco Pharma stocks while the large-cap bank sector observed correction on Thursday.

On the day, the benchmark index DSEX rose by 0.44% to reach 7,228 points. The blue-chip index DS30 surged 0.95% to 2,674 points. The blue-chip index stood at the historically highest level on the bourse at the end of the session.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's key index CASPI jumped by 139 points to reach 21,141.

Shares of 365 companies were traded at the DSE on the day, 127 of which advanced, 208 declined and 30 remained unchanged.

Besides, the turnover at the DSE stood at Tk2,171 crore at the end of the Thursday trading session.

Beximco Ltd secured the top position in the turnover chart, followed by Lanka Bangla Finance and Saif Powertec.

Fortune Shoe was the top gainer with a 9.15% price hike, which was followed by Samorita Hospital and Alif Industries Ltd.

Besides, Keya Cosmetics has lost the highest price of shares among the all-listed companies on Thursday as the Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case against the company Chairman Abdul Khalek Pathan and his family on the accusation of an illegal asset.