Stocks gain sharply for day and week, while copper falls further

Stocks

Reuters
25 June, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 09:58 am

Related News

Stocks gain sharply for day and week, while copper falls further

Investors have been worried that aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to combat inflation could cause a recession, which would reduce demand for commodities and other items

Reuters
25 June, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 09:58 am
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Stocks on global markets rallied on Friday and registered strong gains for the week as a recent slide in commodity prices eased worries about inflation and the rate hike outlook.

The S&P 500 climbed 3.1% in its biggest daily percentage gain since May 2020, and the MSCI global index rose 4.8% for the week, snapping three straight weeks of declines. 

US Treasury yields edged up from two-week lows.

Investors have been worried that aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to combat inflation could cause a recession, which would reduce demand for commodities and other items.

"The (stock) market came into this week oversold, so it was time for a bounce," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We've seen oil prices come down along with other commodity prices," she said, adding that the market's move is reflecting "expectations of at least a marked slowdown if not an out-and-out recession."

Also, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey's reading on five-year inflation expectations was positive for stocks, Krosby said. It eased to 3.1 from the preliminary 3.3% estimate in mid-June. 

The benchmark S&P 500 last week confirmed a bear market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 823.32 points, or 2.68%, to 31,500.68, the S&P 500 gained 116.01 points, or 3.06%, to 3,911.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 375.43 points, or 3.34%, to 11,607.62.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 6.4%, the Dow added 5.4% and the Nasdaq gained 7.5%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.62% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.63%.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was 0.5% lower at $8,367 a tonne after touching $8,122.50, down 25% from a peak in March and the lowest level since February 2021. Other industrial metals also tumbled.

Oil prices were higher Friday on but notched their second weekly decline. 

On the day, Brent crude settled up $3.07, or 2.8%, at $113.12 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude settled up $3.35, or 3.2%, at $107.62.

In the Treasury market, yields have dropped from more than decade highs reached before last week's Fed meeting. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points at the meeting.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the benchmark rate to rise to about 3.5% by March, down from expectations last week that it would increase to around 4%. ,

Benchmark 10-year yields were last at 3.125%. They have fallen from 3.498% on 14 June, the highest since April 2011.

In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar fell and posted its first weekly decline this month.

In afternoon New York trading, the dollar index , which measures the US unit against six major currencies, fell 0.2% to 104.013. 

The US dollar's slide boosted even commodity-focused currencies such as the Australian dollar and Norwegian crown. The Aussie rose 0.8% to US$0.6946.

Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,826.39 an ounce.

World+Biz

stocks / inflation / Recession

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

3h | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

1d | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

15h | Videos
Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

15h | Videos
Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

16h | Videos
What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion