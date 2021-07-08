Stocks gain at open amid low turnover

Equity indices of both the stock exchanges witnessed an upward trend amid low turnover in the first hour of the trading session on Thursday.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose by 0.35% to 6,198 points till 11am today.

However, the DSE turnover fell by 25% to Tk399.32 crore in the corresponding period.

190 companies' share prices made advancement during the session, while 142 declined and 37 remained unchanged at the DSE.

LafargeHolcim Cement grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk28.94 crore, followed by Beximco Limited and Active Fine Chemical.

Shares of Tamijuddin Textile hit the circuit breaker upper limit with a 10% price hike, while Trust Bank was the top loser during the first trading hour on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 30 points to settle at 17,912.