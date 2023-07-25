Stocks fall for fourth straight day

Graph: TradeView

When interest rates started to rise ahead of the national election, conservative stock investors preferred booking profits from the shares above floor prices over the last one week.

DSEX, the broad based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, fell for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.

The major index of the premier bourse started to go up at the opening session, giving some hopes for recovery.

However, before the first half of the trading session, sellers took over the helm and held it till the closing bell.

Finally, DSEX was 0.1% down to 6,331.

Blue chip index DS30 was down by 0.2%.

Only 49 scrips advanced, 121 declined.

Turnover in the DSE increased to Tk660 crore from Tk635 crore.