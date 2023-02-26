Stocks fall for five days straight, only 4 scrips rise

Indices of the stock exchanges plunged amid the liquidity crisis for five straight days as most of the investors refrained from pouring money.

During the tenure, the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange fell by 64 points, and the turnover value also came down below Tk300 crore mark on Sunday.

On Sunday, the DSEX fell by 23 points to close at 6,182. During the session, only four companies' share prices advanced, while 149 declined and 131 remained unchanged.

The turnover value of the DSE stood at Tk231 crore.

Market insiders said there was sell pressure in the stock market from the start of trading on Sunday, which continued throughout the day.

Shinepukur Ceramics topped the turnover chart at the DSE with handover shares worth Tk17 crore.

Amid the sell pressure, Al-Haj Textile took the top position in the gainer chart.

Besides, Emerald Oil had the worst shares on the day at the DSE.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI plunged over 58 points to 18,276 points.