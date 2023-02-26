Stocks fall for five days straight, only 4 scrips rise

Stocks

26 February, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 03:02 pm

Related News

Stocks fall for five days straight, only 4 scrips rise

26 February, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 03:02 pm
Dhaka stocks exchange
Photo: Mumit M

Indices of the stock exchanges plunged amid the liquidity crisis for five straight days as most of the investors refrained from pouring money.

During the tenure, the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange fell by 64 points, and the turnover value also came down below Tk300 crore mark on Sunday.

On Sunday, the DSEX fell by 23 points to close at 6,182. During the session, only four companies' share prices advanced, while 149 declined and 131 remained unchanged.

The turnover value of the DSE stood at Tk231 crore.

Market insiders said there was sell pressure in the stock market from the start of trading on Sunday, which continued throughout the day.

Shinepukur Ceramics topped the turnover chart at the DSE with handover shares worth Tk17 crore.

Amid the sell pressure, Al-Haj Textile took the top position in the gainer chart.

Besides, Emerald Oil had the worst shares on the day at the DSE.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI plunged over 58 points to 18,276 points.

Top News

stocks / Scrips / DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

4h | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

5h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

6h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

21h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

20h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

17h | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter