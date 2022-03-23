Stocks fail to sustain upward momentum

Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges failed to sustain the upward momentum and ended in the red terrain again on Wednesday, despite regulatory interventions to limit the fall and pump up more funds into the market.

The DSEX, a broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 0.31% to 6,750, following the 1.19% gain on Tuesday.

Stockbrokers and analysts blame a gloomy short term market outlook amid the earning uncertainties and poor fund flow for the failure.

Commodity price hikes and inflation emerged as headaches for the average-income families that might hurt corporate earnings ultimately, said equity analysts.

Meanwhile, a large number of short and mid-term profit-seekers seem to have turned cautious on making new aggressive bets in stocks after a sharp rally in the mid-2020, while the macroeconomic and inter-regulatory issues loom as headwinds.

The situation has been reflected in the market behaviour nowadays, except in very few low-cap scrips. However, stock rallies are not sustaining amid aggressive profit booking moves, observe analysts.

Out of the 384 issues traded, 76 advanced, 263 declined, and 45 remained unchanged in the premier bourse on Wednesday.

Due to the caution and tiredness of the bulls, turnover in the bourses slowed down in recent days.

On Wednesday, daily turnover in the DSE dropped by 9.9% to Tk863 crore. Miscellaneous, textile and pharmaceuticals contributed the maximum 17.2%, 11.8% and 10.4% respectively to the daily turnover.

Most of the sectors displayed dismal performance, out of which IT, textile and ceramic led the fall, while paper, life insurance and jute were the top gaining sectors in the DSE, according to the daily market report of the EBL Securities.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also observed a dismal day with all its indices closing lower. Turnover in the port-city bourse, however, increased to near Tk57 crore on Wednesday from less than Tk35 crore in the previous session.