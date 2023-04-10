Stocks extend selloff for second straight day

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 09:59 pm

Dhaka stocks, amid too much volatility, extended their declines on Monday.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), falling since the morning finally closed -0.20% lower at 6,201.55.

The wave of the selloff that started the previous morning was due to investors' caution about the upcoming corporate earnings, according to stockbrokers. 

Also, the weak market sentiment fuelled the selloff, they added.

"Cautious investors continued partial liquidation of their holdings amidst the prevailing volatility in the market, as many preferred booking short-term profits overtaking long-term positions in equities," EBL Securities Research wrote in the daily market commentary.

The Dhaka bourse also observed a decrease in participation as total turnover fell by 5.9% to Tk470 crore.

Leaving more than two-thirds of blue-chip stocks hibernating on the floor without any buyer, the market was chasing a number of small-cap scrips for the last few weeks and the correction in those stocks started in the middle of the Sunday session.

Most of the small-cap scrips continued with the corrections, while some including the footwear makers bounced back on Monday.

The food and allied sector contributed the highest, 15.9% of the DSE turnover, followed by IT and pharmaceuticals with 14.4% and 10.6% turnover contributions respectively.

During the closing bell, 277 scrips had no buyer at their floor prices, while 123 were in regular trading above the floor. 

Only 36 scrips advanced, and 88 declined.

Most of the sectors displayed dismal returns, out of which IT, paper, and travel stocks fell by 2.3%, 1.9%, and 1.2% on average, respectively.

Tannery, jute, and food sectors, respectively, inched up by 0.4%, 0.3%, and 0.1% on Monday.

Stock investors were analyzing the macroeconomic situation to forecast its impact on the upcoming corporate earnings and having their favorite listed companies stuck on the floor they were barely showing buying interest.

Meanwhile, speculators moved towards small cap scrips.

The top ten gainers in the DSE were mostly small cap stocks, including a number of junks, as speculators were counting on their lightweight nature that helps them move a lot with less collective capital deployed.   

Beach Hatchery, BD Welding, Shyampur Sugar, Legacy Footwear, Apex Footwear, Meghna PET, BD Thai Food, Samata Leather, Zeal Bangla Sugar, and SinoBangla shares dominated the gainers with 3% to 10% gains.

Stock

