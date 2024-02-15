Stocks extend losses for four consecutive sessions

Dhaka stocks continued to decline for the fourth consecutive day as investors today (15 February) too opted to book profits gained during over a week-long rally.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) settled 35 points, or 0.55%, down at 6,336.

In the last four consecutive sessions, the DSEX lost 111 points in total.

During the 10 sessions till 11 February, the DSEX gained 368 points as investors poured funds into the market in the wake of a significant correction due to the removal of the floor price.

Among the traded scrips on Thursday, 92 showed advancement, 250 experienced a decline, and 54 remained unchanged.

The market turnover decreased by 8% to Tk1,074 crore compared to the previous session.

Moreover, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange, also closed lower, with the All-Share Price Index (CASPI) dropping by 0.58%, to 18,290.

Investors showed heightened interest in Orion Infusion shares, making it the highest turnover stock with a value of Tk83 crore at the DSE, followed by Best Holdings and Aftab Auto.

Family Tex, a non-operating company, claimed the top position in the list of gainers at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), while Aamra Networks emerged as the worst-performing stock of the day, despite being permitted to issue right shares.