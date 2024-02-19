Stocks extend losses for 6 consecutive sessions

Dhaka stocks have eroded for the sixth consecutive day due to continued selling pressure across the bourse.

Investors have focused on protecting their funds from the ailing market as the prevailing volatility has again hurt the investors' optimism.

The benchmark index DSEX settled 24 points, or 0.38%, down at 6,258. With this, DSEX lost 189 points in the last six consecutive sessions.

Among the traded scrips today, 97 showed advancement, 245 experienced a decline, and 52 remained unchanged.

The market turnover decreased by 11% to Tk818 crore compared to the previous session.

Moreover, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange, also closed lower, with the All-Share Price Index (CASPI) dropping by 101 points to 17,984.

Investors showed heightened interest in Orion Infusion shares, making it the highest turnover stock with a value of Tk41 crore at the DSE, followed by Best Holdings and Fu Wang Ceramic.

Esquire Knit Composite claimed the top position in the list of gainers at the DSE.

Monospool Paper and Paper Processing witnessed the most significant price erosion, attributed to the merger with their associate companies